Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of light rain. High 43F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. ENE winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.