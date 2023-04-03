By Tim Krohn
NORTH MANKATO — If all goes well, work will begin in June on a new roundabout at an increasingly busy intersection in upper North Mankato near Caswell Park.
The intersection of Lor Ray Drive and Howard Drive is scheduled to get a roundabout by fall in a nearly $3 million project.
The intersection has the Arnold’s implement dealership and the RDO construction equipment business to the east of Lor Ray. North Mankato fire station No. 2 and Caswell Park are to the west of Lor Ray along Howard Drive.
The intersection, which now has a four-way stop, has seen more traffic, particularly in the summer when Caswell is busy. Further west of Caswell is Dakota Meadows Middle School and to the north of the intersection residential growth has continued to expand.
City engineer Daniel Sarff told the City Council Monday night that the final plans are being reviewed by the Minnesota Department of Transportation and bids for the project will be opened May 2, with construction to begin about June 12.
The roundabout should be substantially complete and open to traffic on Sept. 1.
“We’d like to have it open for the resumption of school,” Sarff said. “So it’s a pretty aggressive schedule so hopefully the weather cooperates on that.”
The intersection will be closed throughout the construction, with Commerce, Lookout, and Carlson drives being the detour routes. Sarff said they are ensuring that detoured truck traffic won’t have to go through residential neighborhoods.
The estimated $2.9 million project is expected to get more than $1.6 million in federal funding, $884,000 in state aid and the city will contribute $353,000.
The project will include the complete reconstruction of the intersection with a roundabout added.
New sidewalks — mostly 8 feet wide — will be included on both sides throughout the project area.
The existing sanitary and sewer watermain on Howard Drive within the project area will be replaced and there will be a new storm sewer system and improvement to the existing storm water pond located in the southeast corner of the intersection.
The project comes on the heels of a $3.5 million project that rebuilt a stretch of Lor Ray Drive about a mile north of the Howard/Lor Ray intersection. The former township road was lowered and built as a city street, running north to the edge of the city and The Reserve housing development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.