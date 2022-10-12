NORTH MANKATO — Lor Ray Drive from James Drive to Commerce Drive is reopening at 7 a.m. Thursday.
The road was closed for utility work in the street connected to the construction at 1721 Lor Ray Drive.
Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 6:49 pm
