NORTH MANKATO — An intersection in upper North Mankato will temporarily close to traffic for a construction project slated to begin Monday.
A roundabout is planned at the intersection of Lor Ray Drive and Howard Drive.
Motorists will be directed to alternate routes to addresses affected by the closure. Pedestrians will not be able to access the intersection during the project.
The intersection is scheduled to reopen in early September.
