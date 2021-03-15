MANKATO — A proposal to strip 144 small cities of their “metropolitan” status could be a major blow to Mankato, costing the city hundreds of thousands of federal dollars used for anti-poverty programs, undermining opportunities for economic development and potentially reducing the Medicare reimbursements to local doctors.
That message is at the heart of an urgent effort by local government and business leaders to block the proposed change by the federal Office of Management and Budget.
For a dozen years, Mankato-North Mankato has been a “metropolitan statistical area” — one of 392 officially recognized MSAs across the United States. With the designation comes about $400,000 in federal dollars to Mankato that’s used to support homeless shelters, affordable housing and other programs for the poor.
Along with a loss of direct funding from Washington, D.C., the change in designation of Mankato-North Mankato from a metropolitan area to a micropolitan area could also leave the cities out of the running for new stores, restaurants and other businesses searching for a prime market for expansion.
National retail and restaurant chains, along with manufacturers, often look first at the official metropolitan areas in the nation when considering possible new locations — poring over the community data compiled on each of the MSAs.
Being off the list means being out of mind, said John Considine, director of regional intelligence for Greater Mankato Growth, which serves as the local chamber of commerce and the regional economic development organization.
“The elimination of 144 regional economies will wipe them out for initial consideration for millions and millions of potential investment dollars into those areas,” Considine said.
The loss of the designation wouldn’t change Mankato-North Mankato in any tangible way. The fundamentals of its economy would be the same. In fact, the local metropolitan area’s GDP growth since 2010 has outperformed 57% of the MSAs across the nation, according to Considine.
“We play a lot bigger than a typical community of our size,” he said.
None of that matters in recruiting new businesses if the site-selection staff is focused on a list of communities that doesn’t include Mankato’s name.
Official metro areas also receive direct appropriations from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. For Mankato in 2020, it was about $400,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding — dollars that support the Connections homeless shelter, the planned construction of a new income-based apartment complex, the Open Door Health Center, VINE Faith in Action’s services to the elderly, and programs that help low-income homeowners make needed repairs.
“Our CDBG money is critically important to supporting many projects that help meet community needs, including for increasing shelter beds, rehabilitation of affordable owner-occupied and rental housing, and construction of new affordable housing,” Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz wrote in a recent memo to members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation.
“We also use the funds for food support, transportation and medical care for low to moderate income families.”
A similar message was sent by Arntz on behalf of the city to the OMB, which is accepting public comments on the proposed change until Friday. Arntz also emphasized the broader impact of weakening a regional center that provides services to a broad geographic area of smaller towns and rural areas: “In the case of Mankato-North Mankato, the service area for the MSA encompasses over 6,816 square miles and a population of 288,484.”
OMB will undoubtedly be hearing those sorts of arguments from across the nation. In the Upper Midwest alone, 11 cities would lose their metropolitan status. They include Rapid City, South Dakota; Dubuque and Ames, Iowa; and Bismarck and Grand Forks, North Dakota, with the latter metro area also including East Grand Forks, Minnesota. Wisconsin has five affected communities: Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, Janesville and Wausau-Weston.
“We’re not the only ones; it’s a national concern,” said Jessica Beyer, executive director of Greater Mankato Growth.
The 144 MSAs that would be downgraded under OMB’s proposal are those with at least 50,000 population in their core urbanized area but less than 100,000. The 50,000 threshold has been in place since the 1950 census, and a panel of officials from various federal agencies recommended to OMB that the new standard be 100,000 — partly to reflect the doubling in the national population in the past 70 years.
Mankato-North Mankato hit the 50,000 mark in 2008, a cause for celebration for civic leaders. The metro area — which includes all of Blue Earth and Nicollet counties — now has a population of more than 100,000 people. But OMB’s new standard would require 100,000 people in the metropolitan area’s core cities, and there are now 59,793 residents in the urbanized area consisting of Mankato, North Mankato, Eagle Lake, Skyline and adjoining townships.
Even though Minnesota isn’t as impacted by the suggested change as many states, Minnesota’s congressional delegation appears willing to lobby the Biden administration to stick with the current definition for a metro area, Arntz said.
“They’ve seemed very open to the conversation and supportive of our position,” she said, adding that a meeting is being arranged by GMG and city and county officials with 1st District Congressman Jim Hagedorn and Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar.
In addition, Beyer said GMG is mobilizing public and private stakeholders in the region to submit comments of their own to OMB.
“I’m hopeful we can get ahead of this, but we’re definitely taking it seriously,” Beyer said. “This is a huge issue for our community.”
Blue Earth County Commissioner Colleen Landkamer said the implications of losing metropolitan status are poorly understood and wide-ranging. She noted, for example, that Medicare fees paid to physicians can be based on MSA status, according to a discussion at a recent meeting of the Minnesota Association of County Officers.
“One of the things that came up is that Medicare reimbursement would change if we’re not an MSA,” Landkamer said, suggesting the Mankato Clinic and Mayo Health System in Mankato be recruited to join the lobbying effort.
The lack of understanding is reflected in how few people have commented on the proposed change with less than a week left until the deadline, Landkamer said: “They’ve only got like 70 comments in the OMB portal and we’re going to need more than that.”
Small towns in the region might also want to weigh in, Arntz said, because — if the change goes ahead — they will find themselves competing with Mankato for federal grant funds made available to non-MSA cities and towns. Placing Mankato, with its much larger municipal staff, into that competition makes it less likely smaller towns will be able to write grant proposals that win out over their bigger neighbor.
“It’s very hard for small communities to achieve and qualify for those grants,” Arntz said.
Looking at the date on the initial report that advised OMB to drop the 144 small cities — Aug. 1, 2019 — Arntz wonders if there might be some reason for hope. That means the idea arose during the presidency of Donald Trump, creating the possibility that the Biden administration might view it less favorably.
“With a new administration, I don’t know if this will have a different lens,” she said.
If the change is adopted and the 144 cities are dropped from the list, it could be a half-century before Mankato-North Mankato makes the transition again from micropolitan to metropolitan.
Based on the city’s growth rate in the last decade, the urbanized area would not break 100,000 in population until the 2070 census.
People interested in making comments on the proposal can do so at https://www.regulations.gov/commenton/OMB-2021-0001-0001
