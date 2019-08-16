MANKATO — For those riding the wave of Woodstock nostalgia, Mankato has an upcoming gathering with a similar theme that has some lasting power.
House of Worship's Love in Mankato, on Aug. 24, is in its sixth year.
House of Worship's pastors, David and Priscilla Coffee, created Love in Mankato.
“It’s basically become a one-stop-shop for love,” David Coffee told The Free Press in 2018.
Everything is free and there’s no registration.
Crowds that gather at Love in Mankato have continued to grow.
House of Worship Executive Administrator Tanisha Mathis said more than 500 people came together last year at Sibley Park.
Saturday's festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the same park, features a free barbecue meal, bounce houses, face painting and games.
Participants may pick up and free clothing and school supplies. There are no income restrictions for recipients.
The North Mankato church partners with businesses and faith communities for help and to gather donations.
Individuals also may still contribute clothing, school supplies and other items. Donations will be accepted between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the church, 325 Sherman St.
Monetary donations are accepted to help cover costs for the supplies and even as a whole. To contribute to Love in Mankato, go to www.loveinmankato.com.
People who want to volunteer for the event may register at the same site.
For more information, call 507-867-8144.
