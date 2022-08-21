MANKATO — Until Sunday, Amy Galatovich hadn't been to a gathering of those affected by having loved ones die from fentanyl poisoning.
"This is the first time I've been able to come to something like this since (Madisyn) died," said the Hugo woman, whose 15-year-old daughter Madisyn Warner died from fentanyl poisoning in November 2020.
"I've met others here. It helps. It makes me remember the things I blocked out of my mind. It shows all of the joy kids brought to their families before they lost them," said Galatovich during a fentanyl awareness event at Erlandson Park in Mankato.
Like most victims, Madisyn had no idea she was taking a drug laced or replaced with fentanyl. "It was supposed to be Percocet but it was pure fentanyl," Galatovich said.
Nancy Sack, whose grandson Travis Grustavson died of fentanyl poisoning in Mankato last year, noted that 107,000 people in the U.S. died from overdoses last year - a large majority from fentanyl - and projections are for more deaths each year from a drug that often takes little to cause an overdose and death. Sack said there needs to be a quick uptick in education and awareness by the public and lawmakers, who she said often don't know much about the drug.
"Whatever is being done now isn't enough. The more we delay, the more who will die."
She said young people always have and always will experiment and take chances. "But they shouldn't have to die from it."
Travis took heroin that was laced with fentanyl. Law enforcement officers at the event said drug dealers have more often been lacing fentanyl into virtually any drug, or replacing drugs with fentanyl, because it is cheap and it can mimic the effects of the drug people think they are taking. While some may tolerate the fentanyl they unknowingly take, others die from even small amounts of it. And even those who've taken it in the past die after getting a drug with a larger amount of fentanyl in it.
Alicia House, director of the Steve Rummler Hope Network in the Twin Cities, was one of many groups with a booth at the event. Her group is named for the late Rummler who died of a drug overdose. In 2014 the state Legislature passed Steve's Law/Good Samaritan Law that says anyone in Minnesota can administer naloxone when acting in good faith to respond to an opioid overdose emergency.
Last year the Legislature also legalized fentanyl testing kits that can be used by anyone.
"We purchased 100,000 (test) strips and have distributed a lot of them," House said. Hope Network has trainers throughout the state who teach people how to test for fentanyl and other drugs and to administer naloxone to those who have overdosed.
House said that public awareness of fentanyl is relatively new but progress is being made on letting people know about why it is such a widespread threat.
Sack said that while lawmakers need to do more to combat the drug, the current focus needs to be on education.
"We need to get to kids early, in the First and Second grades, and teach them about the dangers of this."
Sunday's event was part of the first ever national Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day.
“Fentanyl is the single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered,” Drug Enforcement Administrator Anne Milgram said in a press release. “From large cities to rural America, no community is safe from the presence of fentanyl."
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is approximately 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. It is inexpensive, widely available, highly addictive — and potentially lethal. Drug traffickers are increasingly mixing fentanyl with other illicit drugs—in powder and pill form—to drive addiction and create repeat customers, according to the DEA.
Only two milligrams of fentanyl is a potentially lethal dose.
