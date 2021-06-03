MANKATO — A rise in new COVID-19 cases usually isn't a good thing, but Thursday counts as a clear exception.
Area counties went from just two newly confirmed cases on Wednesday to three on Thursday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Thursday's minuscule total continued what has been the most encouraging stretch of pandemic days in south-central Minnesota in a year.
The south-central region hasn't had more than 10 new cases in the health department's last five daily updates — there was no update on Memorial Day. It'll likely cause the region's weekly total to again drop once Friday's numbers are released.
Area counties also had no new COVID-19 deaths confirmed Thursday. Minnesota had 10 more statewide, however, raising the pandemic death toll to 7,437.
The three newly confirmed cases in south-central Minnesota were in Blue Earth, Watonwan and Martin counties. Nicollet and Le Sueur counties each had one probable case, meaning the result came from an antigen test rather than a confirmed PCR test.
This story will be updated.
