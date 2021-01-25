MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 41 new COVID-19 cases Monday, continuing the trend of lower case counts earlier in weeks.
Mondays and Tuesdays regularly have lower numbers due to reporting lags from the weekend. Case counts pick up later in the week, although even those are remaining lower than the levels seen in November and December.
Blue Earth County's 14 newly confirmed cases were the most in the nine-county region Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The counties reported no new COVID deaths. There were only three newly reported deaths statewide Monday, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 6,098.
Watonwan County was the only one in south-central Minnesota without any new cases Monday. The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 14
- Nicollet County — 11
- Faribault County — 7
- Brown County — 5
- Waseca County — 1
- Le Sueur County — 1
- Sibley County — 1
- Martin County — 1
