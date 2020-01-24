A year ago, the Mankato City Council heard impassioned opposition to the planned $1.9 million upgrade of streets and utilities in the Germania Park neighborhood — one of the city’s least affluent residential areas.
“The low-income of the town lives there and always have,” Colleen Lynard of 1510 Fourth Ave. told the council in January of 2019. “... I went to peoples’ homes ... . They were in tears in the kitchens. One family is looking for a place to live, they’re going to move. They’re so scared.”
The council responded by putting the project on hold, instructing city staff to hold more neighborhood meetings and asked for strategies for reducing costs for residents when street reconstruction projects are needed in low-income areas.
When the project returned to the council this month, the overall cost of the first phase of the Germania Park neighborhood reconstruction had risen to $2.14 million but not a single resident spoke in opposition to construction planned for this spring and summer.
The primary reason might be the proposed special assessments against property owners.
Lynard, for instance, saw her assessment drop from an estimated $15,177 a year ago to $6,863 this year. For others, it was even more dramatic.
Tammy Melvin told the council in 2019 that she purchased her home 30 years ago for $10,000 and was facing a proposed assessment three and a half times that original purchase price.
“Where am I supposed to come up with that?” Melvin asked.
Under the new plan, Melvin’s $35,070 assessment has been slashed to $8,176.
Overall, assessments have been cut from $494,000 to $356,000 — from 27% of the total project cost to 17% — even as the overall cost of the construction rose. The revenue gap is being covered by relying more on water and sewer utility funds, which are financed through citywide utility fees, and by increasing the amount of borrowing through bond sales.
“I’m glad they did something with the financial part,” Lynard said, adding that she remains worried that the city will decide the sewer and water lines on her property need to be replaced, pushing her final cost higher than the preliminary assessment. “... They’re not done yet.”
Lynard said numerous houses are for sale in the neighborhood, something she attributes to anxiety about the street assessments. And she still believes the project is unnecessary.
“There’s really nothing wrong with the street,” she said. “This is for looks. There’s really no reason for it.”
While some Germania Park residents remain skeptical, many took advantage of additional opportunities to weigh in on the scope and design of the improvements. Led by city engineering and communications staff, the outreach effort included letters sent to residents in March explaining the plan to “reset” the project and seeking opinions of property owners.
A neighborhood meeting was held in June to present two options, both of which capped assessments at 8% of a home’s value and both of which aimed to control costs, including by eliminating the addition of curb and gutter in places where it was not needed for drainage. In August, ballots were mailed to gauge residents’ thoughts on the options, and 83% responded.
“I think they did a fine job,” Ryan Gemlo of 430 Chestnut St., said of city staff.
Gemlo, whose assessment was cut by more than half, said he always believed the project needed to be done — that delaying the work on the pavement and the utility lines would only make it more expensive to fix in the future. His attendance at last year’s public hearing was targeted more at what he believed to be inflated construction estimates in some parts of the project. But he was glad to hear that his neighbors were getting needed relief on their assessments.
“Personally, I’m for the improvements but I know a lot of the people in the neighborhood are not, primarily for financial reasons,” he said, expressing hope that the opposition is gone for good and the improvements will move forward.
“I hope so. I hope they realize these are things that are going to be beneficial for the neighborhood.”
City Manager Pat Hentges said he won’t assume that all opposition has disappeared until the official assessment hearing is held in coming weeks.
“That will be the true test,” Hentges said.
Still, the policy capping assessments at 8% of a property’s value — which applies only to homesteaded residential property — makes a big difference for the owner of a modest home on an oversized lot because assessments are traditionally calculated by the number of feet of property along the reconstructed street.
“That was completely new,” he said of the assessment cap, a policy that will apply to residential street construction across the city.
A planned project on Belle Avenue this year should also see some homes protected by the 8% cap.
Hentges said the Germania Park project, the first phase of a multi-year effort to renew the infrastructure throughout the neighborhood, was an example of the city recognizing that not all parts of Mankato are the same.
The process undertaken in the past year did a better job of recognizing the uniqueness of the neighborhood, which sits west of the Third Avenue industrial area and adjacent to a pair of old stone quarries.
The nature of the geology (there’s bedrock just below the surface in many places) and the nearby industrial uses may have contributed to people of modest means being able to purchase relatively large lots when the neighborhood came into existence starting more than a century ago.
City assessment policies are based on traditional neighborhoods, ones with standard lot sizes containing similarly valued homes.
“We get used to doing things the same way,” Hentges said.
That didn’t work with Germania Park, which the neighborhood meetings helped the city better understand.
“So we ended up with a design that was closer to their expectations,” Hentges said. “... I think it made people feel more a part of it.”
The unique nature of the neighborhood is what attracted Lynard, who said affordable houses elsewhere in the city are crammed right on top of each other. The house on Fourth Avenue, parts of which were built in the late-1800s, needed plenty of work, but it had a real yard.
“When I saw this big lot, I just fell in love,” she said. “That’s what everybody wants — a little separation, a little freedom from the neighbors.”
Although she said she’s delaying some home repairs out of fear that her assessment will rise again, Lynard is glad she spoke up at last year’s meeting despite the prospect of fighting city hall.
“I hope I helped someone in the future who wants to talk to their government without being afraid,” she said. “... It was nice to go there and be a part of it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.