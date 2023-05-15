MANKATO — Loyola Catholic School announces its graduation plans for the Class of 2023.
Graduation will be 6 p.m. Sunday in Loyola’s chapel, 145 Good Counsel Drive.
Additionally, Loyola elementary students and teachers will line school hallways for the annual senior parade 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Loyola’s Baccalaureate Mass also will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the chapel, and the annual high school awards ceremony will take place 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the chapel.
