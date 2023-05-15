Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County. Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County. Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Carver and Dakota Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Cannon River at Northfield affecting Rice and Dakota Counties. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota... Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. .Rivers continue to be swollen due to rainfall over the last 5 days, with continued rises on the mainstem Minnesota and Mississippi. A few of the quick-reacting rivers have already or are close to cresting and will steadily begin dropping off over the coming days, with the Redwood River at Redwood Falls already in Action Stage. Dry conditions are expected until Wednesday to Thursday this week with a small event, thus we expect river levels to continue dropping once the crests occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at Mankato. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Highway 169 between St Peter and Mankato impacted in several locations. Barriers placed on east shoulder US 169 just north of St Peter at Rogers Creek or locally known as Robarts Creek. Hwy 22 bridge south of st peter closed (Spring flood impacts.) * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 930 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 21.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 25.5 feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.5 feet on 03/26/2011. &&