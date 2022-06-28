MANKATO — Loyola Catholic School has tapped Rob Carpentier as its new activities director, the school district announced Tuesday.
Carpentier replaces John Landkamer, who has served as activities director at Loyola for the past 11 years and has recently been named Loyola’s high school principal.
Along with his activities director duties at Loyola, Carpentier also will be the head girls soccer coach.
Carpentier brings with him several years of experience as an activities director. He most recently worked in the role at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Minneapolis and also has worked at Park Center High School in Brooklyn Park.
He began his education career as a history teacher and taught at middle and high school levels. He also has coached varsity-level sports since 1994 and been a head varsity soccer coach for both boys and girls teams for the past 18 years.
Carpentier will begin his new role July 22.
