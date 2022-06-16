MANKATO — Loyola Catholic School has named a new top administrator.
Claudia Roesler, of Janesville, will start July 1 and will replace Adam Bemmels who resigned in April.
Roesler is currently a director of curriculum at the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school district.
Roesler brings 17 years of educational experience as a classroom teacher and administrator within the JWP district with her to her new position.
Her education includes a doctorate in education in K-12 administration from Bethel University, with licensure as a superintendent and K-12 principal, a Master of Arts degree in education from St. Mary's University of Minnesota, a Bachelor of Science in elementary education and middle school social studies and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and Latin American studies from Minnesota State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.