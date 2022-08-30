MANKATO — As the school year kicks off, parents of Loyola Catholic School kindergartener Olivia Callens said they’re excited for their first and only kid to hit the books.
“Kindergarten seems like it’s just a step up to graduation. Now she’s officially in school. There’s no more preschool where she’s still a little kid. Now it seems like she’s getting to be a young little lady before our eyes,” Jack Callens said.
“She’s pretty excited, so I guess that makes me pretty excited, too. If she was having a hard time, I might have a hard time with it, but she’s pretty excited, so we’re excited,” Heather Callens said.
Olivia said she’s feeling good about starting kindergarten and is excited for one subject in particular.
“Doing art,” she said. “Painting.”
Dozens of proud parents of students from pre-kindergarteners to seniors sent their kids off to school Tuesday morning with some tears, some hugs and lots of happy faces.
For some of the older students, like senior Jake Sizer, Tuesday’s welcome back was a full-circle moment.
Sizer said he’s excited for his last year of high school, and that the back-to-school send-off brings back memories with his friends.
“I’ve been here since preschool, so I’ve been here my whole life,” he said.
Sizer also had advice for those following in his footsteps.
“Have fun in school, make a lot of friends and work hard,” he said.
Ann Peters, parent of second grader Owen Peters, said dropping him off for the first day of school is both exciting and nerve-wracking.
“He’s the oldest of four, so it’s just exciting to get him back in school,” she said.
Owen said he’s most looking forward to phy ed.
“It’s really fun and I get to play with my friends,” he said.
Heidi and Glen Coudron, who had both a third grader and a senior start school Tuesday, said there’s a lot of mixed emotions on the first day.
“It comes very quickly. It seems like it was just yesterday we were bringing her for Class of 2023 and now we’re here already,” Glen said.
Head of School Claudia Roesler said the school is looking forward to welcoming its more than 575 students back.
“We’re very excited. We’ve been working hard all summer long and really looking forward to having everybody join us today and having the students here, which is kind of what it’s all about,” she said.
And Sadie Haugdahl, parent of a fourth grader, said her daughter was ready to get back to class.
“It’s great. She loves it here, and I’m happy that she’s back,” she said.
