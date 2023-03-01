MANKATO — Loyola Catholic School received a funding boost to help pay for communication, safety and security technology enhancements.
The $2,500 from Consolidated Communications’ Consolidated Connects educational grant program will help pay for a portion of the upgrades, which the school has recently implemented.
Part of the new enhancements make it easier for students to hear and understand teachers through microphones and speakers. It also creates audio zones to help with the school’s unique bell schedule, so bells can be heard in some parts of the school without disturbing others.
Other enhancements provide direct communication between classroom teachers and the school’s office, as well as school wide communication. The technology also helps connect teachers and classrooms to first responders in an emergency.
Utah-based Audio Enhancement and Mankato-based Marco Technologies set up the system.
Loyola Director of Technology Curtis Peters said the update in part helps get all of the school’s facilities up to speed.
He also said the safety features add an extra level of security.
“Part of the reason for it is when we expanded in what used to be the dorms for Good Counsel Academy, there wasn’t an intercom system in that portion of the building, so we have an intercom for all of our classrooms now,” he said.
Part of the school had the technology installed a year ago and the rest of the school in November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.