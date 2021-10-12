MANKATO — Loyola Catholic School is celebrating homecoming with special events Wednesday and Friday.
Mass is 10 a.m. Wednesday followed by coronation at 11:15 a.m. Guests are limited, but both will be livestreamed.
Homecoming court candidates are: Olivia Kreykes, Isabella Roe, Elaine Ludvik, Hayley Ferretti, Leo Simpson, Duram Kelly, Brayden Jansen and Jack Ammann.
Chris St. John, a 2009 alum, will receive the Ed Sheehan Award for his support of Loyola at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Loose Moose Saloon and Conference Center.
Fridays celebrations include a carnival from 5-6:30 p.m. next to the football field and a party for alumni ages 21 and older at 5:15 p.m. next to Sohler Commons. The football game kickoff is 7 p.m. and will be livestreamed.
Go to https://vimeo.com/loyolacatholicschool to watch livestreams.
