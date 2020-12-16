MANKATO — Community Bank has awarded Loyola Catholic School $100,000 — the largest donation from a community organization the school has yet received.
The funds will be used to support campus unification projects and as scholarship dollars for families.
“We are all in for Loyola,” Bob Beadell, vice president of commercial lending at Community Bank, said in a press release from the school.
Community Bank Mankato and the Beadell family are longtime supporters of the school and its mission.
Three generations of Beadells have attended classes at Loyola, beginning with Carolyn Beadell in 1954. Bob Beadell is a 2007 alumnus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.