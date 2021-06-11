MANKATO — Loyola Catholic School has been awarded grants to help fund five projects that promote healthy lifestyles for students.
The Blue Earth County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership grants to Loyola are:
• $22,712 to fund curriculum that will teach basic cooking skills to secondary school students and provide them with information about nutrition and how to include healthy food options in grocery budgets. The funds also will be used to provide curriculum to teach students how to be physically fit throughout their lives.
• $7,435 to purchase classroom equipment for grades K-12.
• $5,235 for water fountains.
• $1,532 for a snack cart.
• $1,938 for an active recess project for preschoolers.
SHIP grants are distributed via reimbursement, so Loyola will be reimbursed for the projects' actual expenses. Also, related to available funding, all SHIP community grants require a minimum of a 10% match from the partner organization. In this instance, the match includes in-kind staff time.
The Loyola Catholic School Wellness Committee identified numerous ways to offer and promote health and wellness through the appropriated funds.
Blue Earth County SHIP works with local communities, schools and businesses to implement research-based strategies that create lasting change and help people in the county prevent chronic diseases and live healthier lives.
