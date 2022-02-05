Poor visibility due to a haze of snow. Steady 20 mph wind gusts. A light slush covering parts of the road.
The conditions Friday morning weren’t ideal for any driver, but students at Loyola Catholic School participating in the school’s renewed drivers education program benefited from being behind the wheel on an aptly difficult Minnesota day.
Freshman Emma Zernechel, 15, was the first student to take the wheel of a new Toyota Corolla, donated by Toyota of Mankato and decked out with Loyola Catholic School decals, that the school owns for driving lessons. Going down the hill on Good Counsel Drive gave the newly permitted driver — with an instructor and classmate as her passengers — no problems, she said.
Before the fall semester, a group of parents told Dean of Academics Becky Gerdes that it was difficult to find drivers ed programs for their children. With one major driving school in Mankato, parents said they faced wait times or a choice to enroll kids in far-flung programs. Loyola had offered driving instruction until the course’s longtime teacher, Dewey Mettler, retired.
“And it was hard to do with their after-school activities, with their family activities,” Gerdes said. “So they had asked us to research how we could bring it back into the school day.”
The answer lay over an hour’s drive away in Delavan, where longtime instructors Rick Uttech and Bob Hanson have been training young drivers for nearly half a century.
The two came to Loyola’s campus, met Gerdes and decided it would be a good place to help students, Hanson said Friday. He spoke while on a break from riding in the passenger’s seat as Zernechel drove.
“I wanted to help these guys get started, so I said I would commit to two years — all this gray hair, ya know,” said Uttech while mussing his hair. He is 68 and has taught drivers since 1975.
Though Gerdes fielded calls from some parents about the morning’s snowy weather, Uttech said parents in Minnesota often seek driving instruction in such conditions. They don’t want students to be bewildered and without a mentor during their first bout with winter.
He said the Friday morning trip to Kasota prompted a reminder that if you’re in a semi’s wake during a snowstorm, whiteout conditions can ensue for several seconds.
With Uttech teaching a course to 27 young drivers seeking permits this fall, Loyola administrators were still left without a vehicle for road instruction.
Renting a vehicle entails liability concerns for its owner in the event of an accident, Loyola Development Officer Matt Fink said. He came to see that Loyola would have to own a car to run the program.
Chris Cass, managing partner at Toyota of Mankato, has a 10-year-old son at Loyola. He was looking for a way the dealership could give back to the community, so he connected with school leaders. They told him about the lack of local options for driver education.
“As a parent, that energy — for me it was contagious,” Cass said. “We make a choice to send our children here. The more we can help out to give more opportunity, the better everybody is.”
A November Facebook video in which Toyota of Mankato highlighted its giveaway shows the car adding a few miles as it climbs Good Counsel Drive to the Hill.
The dealership chose a Corolla because it’s small and has good visibility, Cass said. The plan is to offer a new car every three to four years to ensure technology and safety features are up to date.
Gerdes said the collective effort to overcome barriers such as state certification and car ownership was about more than creating convenience for students.
“When you see parents really advocating for their child and wanting to provide something, as the leadership team that’s what our service is,” Gerdes said. “It’s finding ways, when people bring a request to you, to work through those barriers.”
