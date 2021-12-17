MANKATO — The volunteers with disabilities namely help first graders practice their reading and arithmetic.
But the new partnership between MRCI and Loyola Catholic School is as much about building personal relationships, organizers say.
Participants in the MRCI Community-Based Day Services program in New Ulm are “study buddies” with first graders at the Mankato school.
Twice a month they read together, play math games and do other academic and social activities.
Melissa Hudson, day services manager for MRCI, has a child who is a student at Loyola and asked school leaders if they would be willing to partner with MRCI. The nonprofit serves adults with disabilities and works to get them out into the community doing volunteer work and other activities, she said.
Hudson wasn’t sure Loyola would embrace the idea of bringing in volunteers with disabilities into the school. But Loyola educators said they were eager to give students an opportunity to get to know people who have a disability.
“We talked about how God has made each of us special and unique,” teacher Julie Homan said.
The MRCI participants, accompanied by staff, started visiting in October.
“It has been such a lovely connection,” Horman said.
The students are excited to see their MRCI buddies each time and that gives the MRCI volunteers a confidence boost, said Holly Anderson, MRCI day services coordinator.
Ali Rolloff, 21, of New Ulm, said she especially enjoys when the students read to her. They are impressive readers, she said, although she does help them occasionally when they “get stuck on the really tough words.”
First grader Teresa Porwoll likes reading to her new buddies best. Callan Speckel is partial to the time they spend together working on math, which typically entails a game or other hands-on activity.
In between the studying there is time for socializing. Conversations during the last visit on Thursday ranged from holiday plans to favorite hamburger toppings.
The MRCI guests usually stay for lunch before heading back to New Ulm. This Thursday they stayed even longer to watch their buddies perform in the school Christmas concert. They had rehearsed the songs together during a prior visit.
After the new year, MRCI and Loyola staff will talk about potentially expanding the partnerships to other grades of students.
MRCI also is interested in starting similar buddy programs at other schools, Hudson said.
