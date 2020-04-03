Loyola Catholic School junior Sadie Blace now starts out every school day with a checklist.
The transition to learning from home has gone more smoothly than the teen expected.
“It's actually a lot easier than I thought it would be,” she said.
Blace and her classmates have a bit more experience learning remotely than most. Loyola students and educators just wrapped up their second week of remote classes, and they have some tips for their public school peers who might still be struggling to find their groove after just a week of distance learning.
Blace said she's savoring new flexibility in her studying schedule now that she's started making a daily list of assignments due and other goals for the day. It helps her keep on track without feeling overwhelmed, she said.
“A lot of it is self-paced,” Blace said of her assignments. “It's nice as long as you have self-discipline.”
For Loyola secondary science teacher Sue Goebel, the key has been keeping a willingness to try new teaching methods.
She's using a combination of virtual online labs, recorded instructional videos and video-conferencing to engage her students and ensure they are keeping up with assignments.
Many online educational providers are now offering their interactive lessons free of charge.
“There are a lot of resources out there for us,” Goebel said.
In online science laboratories, students can fill virtual test tubes and light Bunsen burners to conduct experiments just like they would have in their real classroom. Blace said her first virtual lab for her physics class effectively taught her about Bernoulli's principle.
Goebel said she's been most challenged making and posting videos of herself giving slideshow lectures. “It takes a couple takes to get it right,” she said. “I've been learning as I go. It's been getting easier. It's been good for me.”
The science teacher and her students already were using Google Classroom to distribute and turn in assignments. Now they also are using Google platforms to hold video chats — sometimes with the full class in virtual attendance and sometimes one-on-one when a student needs help.
Blace said video-conferencing is helping her still feel relatively connected to her teachers and classmates.
“It's really nice to see their faces,” she said.
Blace said her teachers are quick to respond via email or video chat when she needs help with an assignment.
“It's within five minutes a lot of the time,” she said.
With three siblings also learning from home, Blace said her family has overloaded their internet bandwidth while video chatting on a few occasions. But otherwise she said e-learning has been relatively glitch free.
Loyola counselor Jessica Kirschner said her students and her own children seem to be adapting to the technology needed for distance learning better than the grownups. She's focusing on helping students through the emotions of a new reality.
Some students are loving the option to work at their own time and pace. Others are feeling isolated or overwhelmed, Kirschner said.
The counselor video chats with students who are struggling. She might provide study tips or encourage students to reach out to their teachers and peers for help with their school work. But mostly she just listens.
“Just talking about it really helps,” she said. “I want to help them realize it's OK to feel a bit lost and to be struggling. I don't want them to feel like they're alone in that feeling.”
For fellow counselors and other educators, she said they too need to reach out digitally to their colleagues for moral support.
That can be especially challenging for counselors at small schools like hers where there is only one or two counselors. A virtual meet-up coordinated this week by the South Central Service Cooperative for counselors from across the region helped her, she said, and more are planned.
As a parent of two Loyola students, Kirschner said she has been really impressed by the responsiveness of her children's teachers.
She said fellow parents across the region should realize they are not expected to take on the role of a home-schooling educator. Teachers are still teaching, counselors are still counseling, and other school staff are still doing their roles remotely, she said, and parents and students should not hesitate to reach out for help.
“We're here for you,” she said. “We're in this together.”
