The Loyola speech team took second place in the St. Clair Cyclone speech tournament.
Marina Kerekes took first in varsity creative expression and in extemporaneous reading.
Sadie Blace took first in varsity discussion and Addy Maxfield won first in novice drama interpretation.
Abby Moses took first in novice informative speaking and Kendra Schroeder won first in novice Storytelling.
In third place: Colin Kirschner, varsity humorous interpretation, and Cyemone Nusser, varsity storytelling.
In fifth place: Quinn Kelly, varsity discussion; Hayden Ettesvold, novice humorous interpretation; Brooke Mendele, varsity prose reading; Addison Fraze, varsity great speeches.
Jana Del Rio Cordero took sixth i varsity informative speaking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.