MANKATO — After he retired from teaching the first time, he couldn’t bear the winter doldrums.
After the second time, Al Cassidy came back to fill a mid-year vacancy.
Nearly five years later, the 79-year-old said he expects his third retirement will stick. But the teacher at Loyola Catholic School is not issuing a guarantee.
“Never say never,” he said.
Cassidy has taught Shakespeare, Dickens and other literary greats to high school students for more than 50 years.
“I enjoy the kids as much as I ever did.”
If he didn’t have to be more than four hours away from his wife, he might have made it to 60 years or more.
Al and Susan Cassidy have their retirement home up in Park Rapids. But Al has been living with his daughter part time so he could continue to teach at Loyola. He’s decided this school year will be his last splitting his time between two homes.
“If I lived closer, I wouldn’t have done it. I would have been in the classroom until I dropped dead one day.”
Cassidy started his teaching and coaching career in public schools in 1965. He taught most of his years in the Butterfield-Odin School District, where he also coached boys basketball and baseball.
He retired after more than 30 years, excited to have more time for gardening and golfing. But he realized he had no interests to keep him active through the cold months.
“That winter really was a long stretch for me.”
He decided he wasn’t quite ready for retirement and Loyola Catholic School had an opening.
“I came here with a plan for doing it for a few more years.”
It was over a decade, including a few years also coaching girls basketball, before he decided he was ready to give retirement a second try.
The second retirement lasted fewer than three years.
His replacement at Loyola resigned mid-year and Cassidy agreed to come back.
“I thought I’d finish out the year, but then I found out it’s just as great as it ever was.”
The temporary return was extended by four more years.
“I have a really understanding wife. She said she’d rather have me here happy than waiting for the winter to end.”
The inquisitive students have kept him young, Cassidy said. Even after 50 years he said students still occasionally come up with questions about novels he’s never heard of or pondered before.
“When you can talk with eager, intelligent young people about something you love — like great pieces of literature — it’s not work, it’s fun.”
His favorite works to share with young people are “A Tale of Two Cities” by Charles Dickens and “The Tragedy of Julius Caesar” by William Shakespeare. The characters are larger than life and teach life lessons that have withstood the test of time, he said.
Cassidy hasn’t yet figured out what he’ll do to keep him young come next winter or those to follow.
Traveling to warmer climates is one possibility, though he loves Minnesota too much to leave for too long.
He’ll also be be keeping an eye out for teaching or coaching opportunities in Park Rapids.
Loyola administers say Cassidy won’t soon be forgotten.
“The Loyola community speaks of his leadership, selflessness, service, and how he is authentic to the core,” said Dean of Academics Becky Gerdes. “Al has the ability to see potential in others even when they didn’t see it in themselves.”
Principal Adam Bemmels said he connected well with students and was respected by both students and staff.
“We are excited for him, but he is leaving behind quite a legacy here at Loyola,” Bemmels said.
New English teacher Clara Wertzberger said Cassidy “has a way of connecting with and supporting everyone.” The yearbook adviser said her students wanted to publish a spread about Cassidy even before he announced his retirement.
”It really tells you something when your senior students still remember the discussions they had two or three years ago in Al’s class,” Wertzberger said. He has fostered in them an appreciation for literature that will last a lifetime. “He is probably the best example of a teacher whose passion for their subject shines through in everything he does.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.