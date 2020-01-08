MANKATO — Ten new members will be inducted Saturday into the Loyola Catholic School Activities Hall of Fame.
The inductees will be recognized during halftime of the boys varsity basketball game.
The hall of fame recognizes “athletes, coaches and artists for outstanding achievement in fine arts and athletics at Loyola.”
The honored athletes and their year of graduation are: Kevin Mettler, 1985; Dan Ward, 1991; Truc Ho, 2004; Kim (Sheldon) Brunmeier, 1992; Sarah (Price) Boyle, 2005; and Stephanie (Price) Reneau, 2008.
Honored arts graduates are: Kim Rotchadl, 1975; and Bridget Hermer, 1980.
Honored coaches are Dale Compton and Chris Biehn.
