NORTH MANKATO — Although the governor couldn't make it to the Governor's Fishing Opener in the Madison Lake-Mankato area this weekend, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan's competitive spirit is still strong.
"Even though the governor's not here, I'm still considering it a competition. When I get a walleye, I'm going to send him a photo."
Each year the two have had a challenge over who would get the biggest walleye. Walz narrowly won out last year.
"But I have a long history of beating him," Flanagan said while she was visiting with 130 fifth graders attending a Fish School at Spring Lake Park in North Mankato on Friday.
Walz announced earlier that he wouldn't be able to attend as he was going to his daughter's college graduation in Montana.
Daniel Sprague, of Madison Lake, will be the boat host who brings Flanagan out fishing Saturday morning on Madison Lake for the opener. Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen and Explore Minnesota Director Lauren Bennett McGinty also will be on board.
Flanagan went to Madison Lake Thursday night. "We went to the Lucky Lure and listened to live music and had some pizza." Friday morning she did press interviews at the civic center and then went to the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota, followed by the Fish School.
"The Children's Museum is just beautiful and the chance for expansion through bonding is exciting," said Flanagan of the museum's efforts to create a sprawling outdoor learning/play area.
"Mankato is a wonderful community, and it's great to be able to highlight the area this weekend."
Flanagan said she learned to fish as a kid, going out with her aunt. "My daughter started fishing last year. Just to watch her confidence grow is great. It's such a great thing to do as a family."
Flanagan headed back to the Twin Cities Friday evening to deliver the keynote speech at the University of Minnesota commencement and attend an activity for her daughter. She will return early Saturday morning for the kickoff to the opener at Bray Park on Madison Lake.
