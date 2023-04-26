Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Scott and Le Sueur Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver Counties. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and Brown Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Wright, Stearns and Sherburne Counties. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Dakota and Carver Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa, Renville and Yellow Medicine Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Pierce, Dakota and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Dakota and Ramsey Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington, Pierce, Dakota and Goodhue Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Pierce and Washington Counties. ...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Lac qui Parle and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. .Daily light rain chances are expected for most of the region through the end of the week. However, forecast precipitation amounts are currently not significant enough to cause rises of area rivers. Thus, rivers will either begin cresting or continue falling from their crest over the next few days. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 845 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 803.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 845 AM CDT Wednesday was 803.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday morning and continue falling to 799.2 feet next Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 804.2 feet on 09/29/2010. &&