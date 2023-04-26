MADISON LAKE — Gov. Tim Walz won't be able to attend the Governor's Fishing Opener but the plan is that Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will.
The event is May 11-13 in the Mankato and Madison Lake area.
Walz announced he won't be able to attend as he will be attending his daughter’s college graduation in Montana.
Beyond hitting the lakes around Madison Lake, there are a variety of events planned for invited guests, the media and the public, including an open house at the Waterville Fish Hatchery.
