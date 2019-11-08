MANKATO — Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, will deliver the keynote address for Minnesota State University’s American Indian Night Monday.

The university's 2019-2020 American Indian graduates will be recognized during the event sponsored by MSU's American Indian Affairs program.

A performance by the Bluedog blues band will open the 6-8 p.m. event in the Centennial Student Union Ballroom.

A limited number of $10 tickets are available for the event.

They should contact Megan Heutmaker in American Indian Affairs for tickets. To order tickets, call 389-5230 or send email to: megan.heutmaker@mnsu.edu.

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you