MANKATO — The residents of Mankato’s Colonial Square Apartments will see major renovations, but a nearly $26 million redevelopment of a vacant lot north of Cub Foods West is on life support following the announcement Thursday of the winners and losers in a statewide competition for affordable housing grants and loans.
The Minnesota Housing Finance Authority awarded loans and tax credits valued at $15 million to Colonial Square, which will preserve 77 apartments dedicated to renters earning no more than 50 percent of the area median income. The building’s tenants — 65% of whom have physical or mental disabilities — were in danger of losing their homes because the current owner of the historic structure was strongly considering converting it to market-rate apartments.
Tapestry Companies applied for the state loans and tax credits to help cover the cost of purchasing and renovating the building, a financing source that guarantees it will continue to serve low-income tenants.
Two other projects to create new affordable apartment complexes failed to make the cut, the Minnesota Housing Finance Authority announced.
Rochester-based Joseph Development proposed a 51-unit apartment building, Rosa Place II, adjacent to the 60-unit building that opened this year next to Rosa Parks Elementary School on the city’s southeast side. The project was seeking nearly $13 million in loans and tax credits.
More prominently, Gateway West failed to win funding for a second straight year. The proposal totaled 80 units of affordable housing as part of a larger redevelopment of a five-acre city-owned vacant lot north of Cub Foods West. Developed by Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership, Gateway West would have dramatically transformed the former home of the municipal streets and transit departments. It proposed 30 units of supportive housing for people at risk of homelessness and a 160-slot day care center in addition to 50 apartments for lower-income workers.
In the 2018 competition, Gateway West narrowly failed to win the subsidized loans and federal tax credits, which typically provide the bulk of the equity for affordable housing projects. With Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership’s exclusive rights to redevelop the site about to expire early this year, the City Council agreed to extend those development rights until this fall to give SWMHP a chance to revise the project and apply again for the tax credits.
SWMHP officials expressed high confidence that it would be a winner this year but were left disappointed.
“I think a lot of it comes down to the amount of competition out there,” said Chad Adams, CEO of the Slayton-based nonprofit housing organization, adding he will be asking Minnesota Housing Finance Agency staff for more information on why the project failed to be funded. “Minnesota Housing may very well say, ‘It’s a good project, we just couldn’t make it work with the number of requests.’”
Only about half of the applications were successful, and the Gateway West project was a relatively large request at $13.8 million in loans and tax credits.
If SWMHP receives encouragement from the state, Adams indicated the organization would be interested in pursuing the project again in 2020.
“The top two things communities are mentioning to me are the need for housing and the need for child care, and that’s why we took an innovative approach to solve both with this application,” he said.
Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges said the city also needs more information from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency before deciding what to do next with redevelopment of the former Public Works Department site, one of the last remaining large vacant areas near Mankato’s city center.
“Was it just deficient? Was it competition? Was it certain problems with certain projects? We just don’t know,” Hentges said.
Community Development Director Paul Vogel said information received from the state will be presented to the City Council, probably in January, along with recommended next steps.
As of Thursday, however, SWMHP no longer has an exclusive right to develop the property.
“The development rights are basically terminated at this point,” Vogel said.
Future options include simply putting the parcel on the market and selling it to the highest bidder, regardless of how the buyer intends to use it.
The council, acting in its role as the Mankato Economic Development Authority, could also decide to repeat what it did in 2017 — put out a request for proposals with an emphasis on projects that address city priorities such as addressing homelessness, providing more affordable housing and reducing the shortage of day care slots. Three developers responded to the initial request, with Gateway West being selected in spring 2018.
“That will be the discussion by the EDA and the council,” Vogel said. “Do you want to continue that or go a different direction?”
Along with the anticipated state assistance, Gateway West was slated to receive a $100,000 city grant, $809,000 in tax-increment financing and a $50,000 grant from Blue Earth County.
Adams expressed gratitude to the Gateway West partners, including the city and New Horizon Academy, which was going to operate the day care center.
“If we can have the good fortune to work on it again, we’d love to have that conversation,” he said.
Although Mankato won’t be getting new affordable housing units as a result of this year’s statewide competition, Vogel said Thursday at least brought good news for Colonial Square — a former dormitory, parts of which are more than 100 years old.
“While it was disappointing that Gateway West and even Joseph Development wasn’t funded, it is positive that there will be preservation of existing units in Mankato,” he said.
Without the purchase and renovations by Tapestry Companies, the property at 300 Ramsey St. was in danger of being converted to market-rate apartments in April, leaving its tenants looking for alternative housing.
Colonial Square marks the fourth local project in four years to receive funding from the state housing agency, following Dublin Crossing in 2016, Rosa Place in 2017 and Dublin Heights in 2018. In the decade prior, only one was completed — the 60-unit Sibley Park Apartments, which opened in 2012 on Sibley Parkway.
Mankato has never seen two projects within its city limits approved in the same year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.