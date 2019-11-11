MANKATO — Construction of a $3.2 million three-story building on the 500 block of North Riverfront Drive — the largest new investment in Mankato’s Old Town since the 1960s — is contingent on $223,000 in tax-increment financing, the City Council was told Tuesday night.
Acting as the Mankato Economic Development Authority, the council heard details on the proposed assistance for the Studio Five building that would house ground-floor commercial businesses, including a possible restaurant, and 17 apartments on the second and third floors. Developers David Schoof, Oliver Schugel and Josh Williams plan to start construction in May.
“This is almost a classic TIF redevelopment,” said City Manager Pat Hentges, noting that it would transform a blighted area with pollution issues into a new building offering housing, economic development and a boost to the tax base.
Construction costs on the 13,690-square-foot building are estimated to be just over $2.1 million with the purchase price of the land listed at $444,000. But redeveloping a site that contains a pair of dilapidated buildings and a small parking lot adds costs that wouldn’t exist if the new mixed-use structure was constructed on a farm field on the edge of town, Hentges said.
Those costs are eligible for TIF — a subsidy where the city agrees that extra taxes generated by the project will be returned to the property owner for a period of years to help cover the development expenses.
In this case, the three parcels owed just under $13,000 in combined property taxes to the city, Blue Earth County and Mankato Area Public Schools in 2019. If the new building is constructed, the county assessor estimates it will have a market value of more than $1.7 million and will owe taxes of $36,000, Hentges said. Under the TIF proposal, the extra $23,000 in annual taxes would be used to help cover development costs.
In all $344,000 in TIF would be generated by 2037 with $327,00 returned to the developers. (The remainder is taken by the city to cover administrative costs.) Because the dollars are paid back over 15 years, the present value of the TIF is calculated at $223,000. It will be used for water and sewer hook-ups ($51,800), restoration of Riverfront Drive and its sidewalks after the utility work is done ($26,500), replacement of substandard soils ($67,800), shoring and underpinning of an adjacent building ($8,500), and demolition of the dilapidated buildings ($68,300).
Schoof and his partners are not asking for any low-interest loans or grants from the city.
“Overall, you’re not looking at any kind of additional financing,” Hentges said.
The project meets several goals the council set in various plans and policies. The 17 one-bedroom apartments will carry initial rents of between $900 and $950 a month, making them affordable for people making $17 an hour or more, according to a memo to the council.
The development includes a small plaza, bike racks and efforts to improve the look of the alley behind the building. It also fills an empty spot along the business district, increasing density in the city center. All of those components contribute to the council’s goal of creating a more pedestrian-friendly downtown.
The council won’t vote on the proposal until Jan. 13, but members offered no major objections Tuesday night. Council President Mike Laven said he was somewhat uncomfortable that the TIF payments would continue for 15 years, saying that a commercial/residential project could deteriorate substantially in that amount of time.
“It can be in disarray in 15 years and we don’t see the full value as a community,” Laven said.
Community Development Director Paul Vogel said the nature of pay-as-you-go TIF provides some protection from that scenario. If the property owners allowed the building to fall into disrepair, its taxable value would decline, the extra taxes the project is expected to generate wouldn’t exist, and the $23,000 payments that are projected to go back to the developers would be smaller.
Council member Jessica Hatanpa asked Schoof how she should explain to constituents why the city is helping to pay for costs — such as demolition of the dilapidated buildings — that were fully foreseeable when he decided to pursue the development.
“The question I’ll be asked is ‘Why should we pay for it?” Hatanpa said. “... When you purchased it, you knew you’d have to take (the buildings) down.”
First of all, Schoof said, he isn’t taking money from the city — he’s simply getting back some of the additional taxes the project will generate. Secondly, he said subsidies are necessary for redevelopment projects, particularly one that will be removing a “nasty” former dry cleaning business that left substantial pollution behind.
“The only way to do these projects is tools like this,” Schoof said.
If the project moves forward on schedule, it will be completed by January of 2021 and will be the first new building of its size in Old Town since major investments were made in 1968 to the former Hubbard milling complex — which now carries a taxable value of $1.8 million. In 1967, a three-story office building, which is now a small business development center valued at $1.4 million, was constructed at 424 S. Riverfront Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.