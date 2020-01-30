Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Snow showers. Areas of patchy fog. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers. Areas of patchy fog. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.