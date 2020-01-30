MANKATO — Supporters of youth baseball are thrilled to have their six-diamond complex near Rosa Parks Elementary, and their counterparts for youth softball are excited about the prospect of creating a similar facility for their teams.
"They're the best in southern Minnesota, I feel," said Al Kiefer, referring to the 8-year-old Community Athletic Fields baseball complex near Rosa Parks. "I think they rival anything in the Twin Cities."
A $1.6 million enhancement of the facilities, including two or three additional diamonds for the youngest ballplayers, is among nearly $34 million in proposals competing for about $10 million in city sales tax funds.
That project, though, appears to be closely tied to a plan to create an equally impressive complex of youth softball fields for Mankato-area girls.
The softball project would completely revamp the softball fields, also used occasionally for youth baseball, at Thomas Park just east of East High School — creating a six-field softball-only facility.
Matt Mangulis of the Mankato Area Girls Fastpitch Association said the Thomas Park proposal would not only serve local youth teams better, it would be attractive as a site for tournaments drawing teams from a broad area.
"It would be a regional hub for softball and those types of tournaments," Mangulis said.
Thomas Fields now has four fields along with the nearby varsity softball field used by East High School teams. But it's unsafe to play games on all the fields at once because of their proximity and the haphazard way they're laid out on the site.
The $3.5 million base plan would create a pinwheel of four fields with a plaza where the fields converge. The Cougars' varsity field would remain, and a sixth field close to Hoffman Road would be set up as a "championship field" with artificial turf, recessed dugouts, lights, a scoreboard, netting for the backstop and a small grandstand.
The artificial turf, which makes a field usable early in the spring and more quickly after rainy weather, and the other amenities could prompt college teams to use the field, according to a feasibility report released this week. Even a professional women's softball team might be interested, said City Manager Pat Hentges.
"Someone like the Aussie Peppers would have a franchise opportunity there, potentially," he said.
The plan also includes renovation of the restroom building to include an accessible concessions stand, along with $222,000 for landscaping, benches, bike racks and picnic tables.
If funding can be generated through partnerships — initially or in the future — another $3.4 million in improvements are contemplated. Those could include transforming the Cougars' field into another championship field — with artificial turf, new fences and lighting — providing more parking, creating a new playground, lighting the youth fields and building a new concessions/restroom building.
The project would eliminate a practice field used by football teams, but East Athletic Director Todd Waterbury said the impact would be minimal because other practice fields would remain.
"I think there would be plenty of room," Waterbury said.
West High School's non-varsity softball teams would likely use the new softball complex as well.
"So will there be any school district contributions, financially?" Council member Jessica Hatanpa asked when the plan was presented earlier this week.
Hentges said both the baseball fields at Rosa Parks, which were built on school district land, and the softball fields at Thomas Park have been partnerships with the district. While the district hasn't provided construction dollars, they offered use of their school parking lots so the city wouldn't have to construct lots of their own for the parks.
"They've been incredibly generous with that," Hentges said.
Council President Mike Laven praised those collaborative efforts, which also included the youth soccer complex known as "Caswell North" created in a partnership between the school district and North Mankato.
"As a taxpayer and a guy who's got a kid in the school, this is the way it's supposed to work," Laven said.
MAGFA Board member Jon Thompson, the father of six daughters, asked the council to find a way to create the new softball complex so softball players can have a high-quality home rather than being scattered at fields across the city.
"Please make this happen for us," Thompson said. "Make it happen for the girls in the community. They deserve that."
A mile to the southwest of Thomas Park, finishing touches are proposed for the baseball complex near Rosa Parks to make it usable for even the youngest players. A vacant field west of the existing six diamonds would host a parking lot bordered by a neighborhood field for soccer and other sports and two new baseball diamonds — with center field just 175 feet from home plate — for pint-size players.
The site includes room for an even smaller T-ball field, which would be added in the future unless construction costs for the broader project come in below expectations. A playground and picnic shelter would be the final new amenities.
The need for more parking is clear on summer weekends because of the success of the existing fields, Hentges said.
"The cars are going all the way down Heron Drive and into the neighborhoods, looking for parking despite the presence of two large school parking lots," he said.
The playground would serve the adjoining residential areas while complementing the ballfields.
"That would also benefit the little kids as their older siblings are playing (baseball)," Hentges said.
The new fields would be dressed up with the help of private sponsors, as the first six were, to provide a memorable baseball experience for the smallest players once or twice a year, even as the 6- and 7-year-olds continue to play most of their games in their home neighborhoods, Kiefer said.
"It's going to look like a little Major League park for those little kids," he said. "... Every team that's in our association will play up there a couple of times a year."
After the council discussed feasibility studies and cost estimates for the youth ballfields and Tourtellotte Park this week, a work session Monday will examine a revised proposal from the Mankato Area Hockey Association for more indoor ice sheets, a potential city contribution toward a proposed east-side YMCA, and the last elements of a phased improvement to Franklin Rogers Ball Park.
Hentges sensed a consensus on the council around making at least the base improvements to the youth ballfields and to doubling the number of pickleball courts at Tourtellotte.
"It sounds like the youth baseball complex and the youth softball and the pickleball are ready to go," he said.
If Hentges' prediction proves correct and council approval is granted, construction could begin on the ballfield projects as soon as April 2021.
