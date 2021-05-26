MANKATO — A machete-wielding man who reportedly threatened passing motorists Tuesday night in Mankato is in custody.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety received multiple reports of a man with a machete on Monks Avenue beginning at about 8:40 p.m., said Associate Director Dan Schisel. The man was in the traffic lane and threatened multiple motorists starting at Glenwood Avenue and was detained near Balcerzak Drive.
The man was identified as 32-year-old Adrian Darren Dixon. He appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, Schisel said.
Dixon is in the Blue Earth County Jail with charges pending.
