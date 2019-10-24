MANKATO — Veterans don't need to wear uniforms or show proof of their time in the military to receive free services 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the 2019 StandDown in Mankato Civic Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza.
"There's no dress code and they just need to bring themselves — and their significant others and kids," said Sadie Rezac, southern regional leader for Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans.
MAVC wants family members to feel welcome at the veteran-focused event. A dedicated play space will be supplied with toys and coloring books every child who attends will receive a book to take home.
People who served in the military are eligible for free basic health checkups by onsite physicans, haircuts, clothing and assistance with navigating legal issues, public benefits, Veterans Administration benefits and with finding housing.
Veterans and their families will be served a free meal.
More than 50 vendor booths will be on hand to provide resources for veterans.
The 11:30 a.m. welcoming ceremony will include a color guard, a performance of the national anthem and a presentation about MAVC by Rezlac, who is a U.S. Army National Guard vet.
This is the second year MAVC, a non-profit with a mission to end veterans homelessness, has scheduled its annual event on a Saturday.
Rezac said the attendance numbers were similar to previous Stand Downs on Tuesdays.
"We see Vietnam veterans, Korean vets and there's even some World War II vets who come," she said.
Last year, she noticed a marked increase in veterans who had been stationed in Iraq.
Rezac hopes word about her organization is spreading and that more even veterans will show up this year.
"It's a day for them to get services that they need — and a day for camaraderie," she said.
For more information about Mankato's StandDown or MACV, call 507-345-8258.
