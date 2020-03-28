MADELIA — Public service agencies will parade though Madelia from 2-3 p.m. Sunday.
Members of the Madelia Fire Department, Madelia Community Ambulance, Madelia Police Department and Watonwan County Sheriff's Office, as well as educators from Madelia Public Schools and St. Mary’s School will participate in the "unity parade."
“We want the community to know we are there to service them in these uncertain times,” said Madelia Fire Chief Ryan Visher. “Our hope is that this huge show of support will remind everyone that we are in this together and we are not alone.”
