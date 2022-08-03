Brooke and John Knisley have grown their family hard cider business organically carving out a niche at their Madelia farm.
Tallgrass Cider, the only local producer of hard cider in the area, plans to triple production this year to 3,500 gallons.
Of being the sole producer of locally sourced hard cider, Tallgrass Cider co-owner John Knisley said, “It’s great. Our whole basis is it comes from the farming aspect and the growing aspect. Cider just came naturally from that. We take care of our ciders with the same care we take care of our orchards, which is with a lot of care and a lot of forethought.”
Welsh Heritage Farms in Lake Crystal discontinued its hard cider production two years ago, as they needed the cider building to be converted into a kitchen at their farm, owner Liberty Warren said.
Knisley and wife Brooke own Alternative Roots Farm, an apple orchard, among other pursuits, and said the decision to produce cider came after the family and friends had made cider for themselves.
“Tallgrass Cider was the natural evolution of our organic orcharding journey,” Brooke Knisley says.
“After nine years of tending organic apples, Tallgrass Cider was introduced in fall 2020. Tallgrass Cider was born of our passion for raising apples, a desire to let nothing go to waste and a do-it-yourself attitude. After crafting home brew for the better part of a decade, creating Tallgrass Cider was the natural next step.”
Farming organically since 2011, Tallgrass Cider’s organic apples are at the heart of their cider, she said. “The perennial nature of the orchard, and all the wild places it holds, are meaningful in how we tend our corner of this inspiring planet.”
The cider echoes the beauty of the orchard, the changing seasons and the wild unpredictability of the field and fruit. With more than 50 apple varieties, their craft ciders are truly unique.
Tallgrass Cider got its license in August 2019 and then started producing cider.
“We are a certified organic farm and with running an operation like that, we ended up having a fair amount of apples that weren’t fair to sell to people directly,” John Knisley said. “They maybe had a blemish or something. We’d been making hard cider long enough for ourselves that we felt comfortable doing it as a business.”
“The cool thing is we’re really expanding this year,” he said. “We are going to be kegging our cider and hope to have it on tap in a few locations in the area either late this fall or early winter. It all depends on when the fermentation stops and we can do it.”
The Knisley’s fondness for growing unique heirloom apples came well before the idea of making hard cider. Nearly all of the trees at their home orchard were grafted there, which has allowed them to see their cider from planting of the tree to the cider that you sip.
“Our curiosity and respect for the natural world has created an atmosphere where we can explore different cider styles and maintain a balance with nature on the farm,” Brooke Knisley said.
“Nature often has a way of leading you with the slightest hints of what blends well together.”
Among their featured ciders are Hazy 1900, a complex, dry hazy cider with notes of bourbon and grapefruit; Scratch & Tangle, a rose-colored farmhouse cider bringing a taste of summer; MN Nice, which is a semi-sweet blend of late season Minnesota apples; and Wayward, which is billed as a simple, refreshing wild fermented cider capturing the essence of the orchard.
Loyal customer Nicole Tacheny-Miller of Madison Lake prefers the Scratch & Tangle raspberry flavor, and thinks she bought Tallgrass Cider’s first six-pack back when the Knisleys started selling the hard cider in stores.
“We love that it’s local,” Tacheny-Miller said. “We’re proud to support them.”
As they expand, John Knisley said they’ll be looking to buy apples from area residents from the Mankato area, Blue Earth County, “anything,” he said.
“I’m sending letters to all of the residents in Linden Township I live in, seeing if they have extra apples available that they’d be willing to sell. So we are open to finding apples anywhere locally.
“The other thing we do that’s kind of unique is at our farm we have a lot of heirloom apples, varieties that are over 100 years old. That provides extra character in our cider.”
As for who is their competition, John Knisley said he doesn’t regard fellow statewide hard cider producers as that. Rather, they are all “learning from each other and sharing each other’s practices. For us growing the cider industry in Minnesota, everybody is on the same page. We’re all in it together. I don’t see it as competition. They are our partners.”
In 2021, Tallgrass Cider was dealt a blow with a frost that damaged a lot of their apples and apple blossoms, “so we had a lot fewer apples last year,” John Knisley said.
“With the drought the apples are smaller and you get a higher sugar content so you end up with a higher alcohol content in the cider. That’s kind of neat. So in 2020 our ciders were all around 5 ½ percent alcohol volume and in 2021 they were all around 6 to 6 ½ because of the drought.”
The business is growing though, despite those challenges, and John Knisley said he’s excited to announce that two family members — Tyler Cardwell and Andy Schmiessing — are joining the business. Cardwell is even relocating from Denver to join the Tallgrass Cider crew.
This year Tallgrass will produce about 3,500 gallons of hard cider, up from 1,250 gallons last year. They’ve sold out of all their 2020 ciders and still have 2021 ciders available.
“Cider is an alternative for people who might not like beer,” John Knisley said. “There’s no gluten in it, and it’s being produced from apples grown naturally.”
For more information, visit tallgrasscider.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.