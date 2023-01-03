MADELIA — Madelia Health announced its new CEO will take the helm this month.
The health care provider, which operates a 25-bed hospital in Madelia as well as clinics and pharmacies, hired David F. Walz for the position. Former CEO Jake Redden left Madelia Health in October.
Walz had worked for CentraCare in St. Cloud since 2009, most recently as senior director of women's and newborn health. He also held leadership roles in CentraCare's kidney program.
After growing up in Foley, in central Minnesota, Walz stated in a release that he's happy to be returning to his rural roots.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to partner with the Madelia Health Governing Board and caregivers to continue to provide quality health care and the best patient experience possible in our rural communities,” he stated.
Walz's first day as CEO is set for Jan. 16.
