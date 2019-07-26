MADELIA — The Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic is offering medication therapy management for residents who may need help getting the best use out of their medicine.
Dr. Jane Malmskog, the hospital's director of pharmacy, will review prescriptions for patients, as well as any over-the-counter and herbal products the patient may take to identify and prevent medication issues.
This may include medications not being used correctly, duplicate or unnecessary medications, and the need for medications for an untreated or inappropriately managed condition. She will also give in-depth medication-related education and advice to patients, family and/or caregivers to help assure proper medication use.
