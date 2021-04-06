MADELIA — A rural Madelia home was destroyed by fire believed to have started from a cigarette dropped into grass.
Firefighters from three departments were called to the fire at 47632 Amber Road southeast of Madelia in Blue Earth County at about 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The homeowner said a pet bumped a cigarette out of the homeowner's hand, according to a Madelia Fire Department announcement. The cigarette started grass on fire and quickly spread to a deck and then to the house and a ravine. The house was engulfed and collapsed.
The Fire Department warned citizens to be extra cautious with any flame or heat source during current weather conditions:
“Madelia Fire wants to remind people that these dry conditions coupled with strong winds is the perfect mixture for disaster.”
