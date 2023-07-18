MADELIA — A woman reported waking up to a man sexually assaulting her Saturday in Madelia, according to court charges filed Monday.
Juan Carlos Rojas, 28, of Madelia, was charged with three felonies for third-, fourth- and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct in Watonwan County District Court. The third- and fourth-degree charges indicate the alleged sexual conduct was with someone mentally incapacitated, impaired or physically helpless.
A criminal complaint states the woman said the sexual assault happened after she texted her boyfriend, who was at work, and went to sleep around 2 a.m. She reportedly started kicking and punching Rojas after waking up, resulting in him leaving.
The person who owned the residence told police Rojas was sitting on the couch earlier in the evening, went in back, then left in a hurry. Rojas turned himself in to police the following day, the complaint said.
