HANSKA — A Madelia man is now charged in two bar burglaries in Hanska this fall.
Troy Scott Martin, 37, was charged with felony counts of burglary Thursday in Brown County District Court. A warrant has been issued for his arrest but his current whereabouts are unknown.
Martin allegedly admitted he broke into Last Chance Saloon and the Hanska Muni the early morning of Oct. 1.
A glass door was broken out of the municipal bar and a safe was stolen, according to a court complaint. An exterior door and an office door were damaged from being pried open at the Last Chance Saloon but nothing was taken.
There was surveillance footage of the unknown suspect from the municipal bar. A Murray County Sheriff investigator believed he recognized the person in the video as Martin, the charges say. Martin was a suspect in a bar burglary in Murray County but has not been charged.
Martin allegedly confessed to the Brown County burglaries and said he dumped the stolen safe in a river.
The charging complaint notes that both Hanska bars also were broken into in August. ATMs were taken from both bars and a safe also was taken from the saloon. Martin is not charged in those break-ins.
