MADELIA — A Madelia man is accused of hitting and attempting to sexually assault a woman he knows.

Marco Antonio Rodriguez Montoya, 35, was charged with felony attempted criminal sexual conduct and misdemeanor domestic assault Monday in Watonwan County District Court.

A woman told police Rodriguez Montoya woke her up, accused her of cheating and hit her. He then attempted to sexually assault her with a children's toy, a court complaint said.

Rodriguez Montoya reportedly admitted he hit the woman but denied the attempted sexual assault allegation, authorities said.

