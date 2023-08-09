MANKATO — A 24-year-old Madelia man was injured in a car-semi crash early Wednesday morning on Highway 169 in Mankato.
Eduardo Antonio Torres Benavi was driving a northbound 2003 Honda Accord at 5:37 a.m. when the car and a northbound 2019 Peterbilt tractor truck driven by LeRoy Robert Hulstein, 79, of Edgerton, crashed near the off-ramp to South Riverfront Drive.
Benavi was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, the patrol said. Edgerton was not injured.
