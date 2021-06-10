MADELIA — A rollover crash Thursday morning near Madelia left the driver with non-life threatening injuries.
Robert Thomas, 32, of Madelia, lost control of the 2021 Kia Sportage he was driving south on 850th Avenue Thursday morning. As Thomas crossed Highway 60 around 5:30 a.m., he drove into a ditch, hit a telephone poll and rolled the car, according to the State Patrol.
He was taken to Madelia Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
