MADELIA — A rollover crash Thursday morning near Madelia left the driver with non-life threatening injuries. 

Robert Thomas, 32, of Madelia, lost control of the 2021 Kia Sportage he was driving south on 850th Avenue Thursday morning. As Thomas crossed Highway 60 around 5:30 a.m., he drove into a ditch, hit a telephone poll and rolled the car, according to the State Patrol.

He was taken to Madelia Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

 

React to this story:

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you