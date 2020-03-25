ST. JAMES — A Madelia man who was accused of kidnapping and raping a woman he knows was sentenced to over four years in prison.
Michael Charles Cowell, 39, forced a woman's vehicle off the road in rural Madelia, pulled her into his vehicle and raped her last summer, according to a court complaint. Cowell admitted to ramming the woman's vehicle but told authorities they then had consensual sex.
Cowell pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault, both felonies. Other charges, including kidnapping and sexual assault, were dismissed in the plea deal last month.
Cowell was sentenced to 54 months in prison Tuesday in Watonwan County District Court. He received credit for 281 days already served and will be eligible for early release after serving two-thirds of his sentence in June 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.