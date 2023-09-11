MADELIA — After a 15-year wait, a Madelia mobile home community is finally getting its community room. The space will double as a storm shelter for its 150 residents.
The facility is scheduled for a fall construction start with an anticipated opening of spring or summer of 2024, said Marjory Gilsrud, Madelia Mobile Village Cooperative president.
“This building will act as a gathering place for our residents,” she said.
The primary funding source for the $800,000 building was the state Legislature-funded Manufactured Home Community Redevelopment Grant Program. The grant will provide funds for a facility offering safety from storms and inclement weather, and a community gathering space for the 50-site cooperative in Madelia.
“With a lot of determination of our residents and valuable grant programs, we are now ready to break ground,” Gilsrud said.
The need for the storm shelter was identified years ago as an essential part of the community by its residents. As a cooperative, funding was a challenge as the community is responsible for all the infrastructure within its boundaries.
Recently, the cooperative was faced with an aging water system in the park and the shelter continued to be put on the back burner. The shelter was brought to the forefront when the back-up shelter four blocks away was torn down to make way for a new facility.
“The residents needed a place quickly to seek refuge during storms for life safety,” said Ryan Visher, Watonwan Community Emergency Management director. “This location was ideal as it will be located on the campus of the cooperative for easy access.”
Until the new facility is constructed, the safe space for residents in the case of an emergency is Madelia High School, which is 10 blocks away, Visher said.
The new shelter also will have space for a small business office and community room, which Gilsrud said will enhance the quality of life for the cooperative residents.
“The mobile village is very important to the city of Madelia,” said Chris Fischer, Madelia city administrator. “It’s rewarding to see their community grow and offer services to its residents.”
The groundbreaking for the building is 3:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at 25 4th St. N.W. in Madelia. Gilsrud, elected officials and community leaders will break ground on the project.
