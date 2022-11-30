MADELIA — The city of Madelia has a lot going for it.
The latest news about Madelia is that its new $3.2 million city government center is nearing completion. Sunday has been chosen as the commissioning of the new facility to replace the historic 1916 facility in downtown Madelia, said Madelia Fire Chief Ryan Visher.
The new facility will house City Hall, the Police Department and the Fire Department.
“After a long time of planning and building, we have finally set a date for this exciting move in,” said Madelia City Administrator Chris Fischer.
“It’s 100 years newer,” Visher said of the new facility. “It gives us space to move around. We have a new pumper on order that wouldn’t fit into the current hall if we wanted it to.”
Firetrucks were much smaller 70 to 80 years ago, he said, and fit into the old space. But now, with firetrucks being bigger, the small, historic fire hall just isn’t sufficient space.
When the old facility was built in 1916, firefighters responded by horse. The fire department has been serving the community of Madelia for 130 years.
“You become aware of your shortcomings very quickly,” Visher said of the dated firehouse.
The old facility will be torn down, and Pietsch Companies will redevelop the property with a blend of retail and apartments, which is “unheard of” in a town of 2,500 people, Visher said.
He said Madelia is a unique place, also proven by how the townspeople responded to a fire in 2016 that destroyed half of Main Street. The town completely rebuilt Main Street within two years of the fire, he said, and now houses a winery, brewery, shops and a movie theater.
“Our downtown is as strong as it’s ever been,” Visher said. “It’s a very active downtown. Just like a lot of tragedies, that fire brought the community together.”
To commemorate the opening of the new city government center, on Dec. 4 the old City Hall will be decommissioned and then a procession of equipment will begin at 2:45 p.m. from 116 W. Main St. heading to the new facility at 307 Drew. Ave. NE.
An open house will be held at a later date.
The fire department has 31 firefighters, City Hall has a staff of four and law enforcement has five officers, all of whom will work from the new facility.
“The day is long anticipated,” Madelia Police Chief Rob Prescher stated in a press release. “The new building will serve the citizens of Madelia well for many years to come.”
