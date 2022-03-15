MANKATO — One of the oldest Kwik Trip stations in Mankato is slated for an expansion and renovation.
Work on the station at 1549 Madison Ave. includes adding a walk-in cooler and freezer addition to the north end of the store (facing Madison Avenue), redoing the exterior and upgrading landscaping.
The addition will allow Kwik Trip to relocate and expand the freezer and cooler space from where it is now, allowing the existing kitchen to be expanded.
The addition will not require additional parking spaces as it doesn’t increase the sales floor area. The white vinyl siding will be removed and replaced with brick veneer.
The landscaping plan depicts trees and shrubs being planted around the perimeter of the property, which would bring it up to city code.
