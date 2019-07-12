MANKATO – The transformation of Madison East Center from the once premier shopping mall to a largely medical-related campus continues, with an expansion on the east side beginning later this month.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group will add 21,500 square feet along the Victory Drive side of the building.
As part of the addition, Handi Medical Supply will be expanding to include an additional 4,800 square feet.
Cate DeBates, of Coldwell, said there will be an additional five spaces available for lease.
"For any businesses that would like to lease we can build it to suit. It's very flexible on size, from one small suite on the end to a combination of suites."
The addition will feature a modern exterior, enhanced guest entrance, improved parking lot and access from Victory Drive.
Built in 1968, Madison East quickly attracted downtown retail stores to relocate and was for years the main shopping center, until the arrival of River Hills Mall in 1991. After struggling with vacancies, Madison East began filling with mostly medical related businesses and clinics. It also has a few retail stores, Hooligans bar and Rasmussen College recently relocated there.
While medical dominates Madison East, DeBates said they are also looking for other types of tenants.
"It'd be great for retailers, with great visibility and traffic counts. And if a restaurant, bistro, cafe is interested, I know the tenants are really interested in that. With Rasmussen and the medical there's a lot of foot traffic."
She said they hope to start construction later this month and wrap up by November.
Alliance Contracting is the general contractor for the project and Widseth Smith Nolting is the architecture/engineering firm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.