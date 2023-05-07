Madison Lake, by the town of the same name, is helping limnologists and fisheries biologists learn more about how lakes are changing over time.
As part of a 25-year study that began in 2008, Madison was chosen as a deepwater representative lake for the Western Cornbelt Plains ecoregion of Minnesota.
As part of this sentinel lakes project, Madison is sampled much more frequently than other lakes in the area. Madison is also a high priority lake for the Waterville DNR Fisheries office, where Area Supervisor Craig Soupir says the lake is sampled with nets every three years.
Madison’s outlet to the Le Sueur River has lent itself to a couple of fish oddities. High water years have connected Madison to the Le Sueur, and as a result, Madison Lake is one of very few lakes in Minnesota with a natural population of gizzard shad, a forage species that can help feed Madison’s pike, walleye and bass, at least while the gizzard shad are young and small.
The Le Sueur River connection is also the likely source of a paddlefish that was found in the lake in the 1980s. Since paddlefish are so long-lived, the fish likely entered the lake before the outlet dam was in place. In homage, the city of Madison Lake celebrates Paddlefish Days every July.
The most recent DNR netting survey for Madison showed walleye around five fish per gillnet, a moderate abundance level and slightly down from the lake’s historical average of 6.6. Madison’s walleye population has shown the ability to naturally reproduce, although natural spawning hasn’t always been successful or strong enough to carry the population without stocking.
Soupir and his team of DNR staff are monitoring the genetics of the Madison Lake walleye population; presently many genetic strains are represented in the adult population but in time one particular strain may become the dominant representative.
Madison is a great location if you are a fan of northern pike. Pike fry are stocked on an alternate year basis, with the DNR lake management plan calling for no stocking only if the lake hits greater than six pike per gillnet in two consecutive surveys.
Pike anglers can find the best of two worlds at Madison — abundant fish for good action and a chance at some lunkers. DNR nets have routinely turned up fish over 30 inches to as large as nearly 40 inches.
Crappie are a big draw to Madison throughout the year and are a big spring target in an annual crappie fishing contest. Crappie numbers, Soupir says, are through the roof, although the size may not be acceptable to anglers yet. A strong class of crappie is working its way through the system and should provide excellent fishing in another year or two.
Bluegill are in relatively good abundance with some large fish present. Past surveys have turned up fish over 8 and 9 inches. Vegetation lines, docks, and rocky points are great places to find a few sunfish. Madison Lake’s variety of fishing options make it a great destination for fishing during the 2023 season.
