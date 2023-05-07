More Information

Madison Lake (also known as Waukansica)

1,447 acres.

722 acres that are 15 feet or shallower.

Water clarity varies from 11.5 feet of water clarity in May to 2.3 feet in August.

Public accesses are available within the city of Madison Lake, two county accesses with one in Bray Park and a second at the southeast corner of the lake by Buckmaster Bridge. A state access is available near the eastern narrows point at the end of 622nd Lane. Each access can accommodate up to 20 or 25 vehicles.

Madison is stocked on an alternate year cycle with both walleye fry and northern pike fry. Pike fry stocking is paused if gillnet catch exceeds six fish per net.