MADISON LAKE — A Madison Lake man was arrested after drugs and a large knife allegedly were found accessible to a young child.
Officers responded to Jacob Matthew Tonkin's residence around 3 a.m. Sunday after someone from the residence texted 911 with the message “can't talk need help.” Tonkin, 26, answered the door with a syringe in the front pocket of his shirt, according to a court complaint.
Officers reportedly found a 3-year-old sleeping in the apartment and a large buck knife lying on a chair while Tonkin kept saying: “It isn't mine.”
Tonkin pointed to a backpack on the floor and denied ownership. Inside the bag and inside Tonkin's other pockets, officers allegedly found more syringes, two baggies with small amounts of methamphetamine and two unknown pills.
Tonkin was charged Monday with felony drug possession and gross misdemeanor child endangerment.
