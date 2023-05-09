MANKATO — A Madison Lake man was charged with criminal sexual misconduct with a minor Friday.
Lavern Daniel Shelton, 72, faces two felonies related to the accusation in Blue Earth County District Court.
The investigation began in May 2022 after someone came forward with allegations of Shelton inappropriately touching her between 2014 and 2017, according to a criminal complaint. She was reportedly younger than 13 years old at the time.
A detective said Shelton told him that he may have inadvertently touched her while tickling. The complaint states he also told the detective it was fair to say he was sexually attracted to her.
Shelton's first appearance in court is scheduled for June 15.
