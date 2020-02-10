NORTH MANKATO — A 39-year-old Madison Lake woman was injured when two cars crashed on eastbound Highway 14 in North Mankato Monday morning.
Kimberly Delone Barrett was driving a 2019 Toyota Corolla at 9 a.m. when the car and a 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada collided in an eastbound lane, the State Patrol said.
The Bravada's driver, Jessica Joy Howk, 41, of North Mankato, lost control of the vehicle. The car spun out and then hit the highway's Jersey barrier.
Road conditions were snowy and icy.
Barrett was treated at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato for non-life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, Peighton Gerdes, 2, of Madison Lake, was not injured.
Howk was not injured, the patrol said.
She was cited for not taking due care while driving and not having vehicle insurance.
